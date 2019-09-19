Class XI, XII students of government schools in Punjab to get smart phones from December

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:35 IST

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of the ‘Mobile Phones to the Youth’ scheme from December this year.

This decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Dera Baba Nanak Anaz Mandi, in line with its poll promise, in its budget for the financial year 2017-18, and the due allocation of funds was made in the budget for 2018-19.

The vendor to implement the scheme will be selected through an open transparent bidding process and the tender document will be floated by the Punjab Information Technology Corporation Ltd. The vendor will be on board within a period of about two months, and the first batch of phones is expected to be distributed in December 2019, reads the press release.

Giving details, an official spokesperson said: “In the first phase, the mobile phones would be distributed to girl students who do not own a smartphone and are studying in Class 11th and 12th of Government schools in Punjab, in the current financial year”.

The phones would have various smart features such as touch screen, camera, and applications to access social media, etc., he added.

“The scheme is aimed at providing digital access to youth and information regarding education, career opportunities, access to skill development and employment opportunities, access to basic citizen services through government applications, etc.,” the press release adds.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:35 IST