Home / Education / CLAT 2020 exam in August, apply till July 10

CLAT 2020 exam in August, apply till July 10

The CLAT 2020 shall be conducted through a computer-based, online, centre-based test to be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

education Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CLAT 2020 exam.
CLAT 2020 exam.(HT file )
         

The Consortium of National Law Universities that conducts the Common Law Admission Test 2020 has decided to extend the last date for online applications to July 10, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the consortium’s official website.

“The CLAT 2020 shall be conducted through a computer-based, online, centre-based test to be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020,” reads the official notice.

The executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on Monday, June 29, to review the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns for the conduct of CLAT 2020.

As per the notification, all registered candidates shall select or reconfirm their test centres and even withdraw their registration till July 10, 2020.

“Where a candidate withdraws from CLAT 2020, their application fee shall be refunded after a deduction of INR 400 for SC/ST candidates and INR 500 for all other candidates towards processing charges. Refunds will be made by July 18, 2020,” reads the official notice.

