CLAT 2021 application process begins today, check details here

CLAT 2021 application process begins today, check details here

Consortium of National Law University will on Friday open the online application window for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021). Candidates who have passed class 12th examination and aspire to become a law graduate can register for CLAT 2020 at clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Jan 01, 2021
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the information brochure, the application window will be open from January 1, 2021 (12 noon) till March 31, 2021. The CLAT 2020 exam will be conducted on May 9, 2021 from 3 PM to 5 PM.

About CLAT :

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

Click here to apply online

