CLAT admit card 2018 to be released tomorrow; here’s how to download, know exam pattern

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, is expected to release the admit card/hall ticket of candidates for appearing in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 on Friday. The examination will be held on May 13 between 3pm and 5pm.

CLAT 2018 admit card download: Candidates can download their admit cards from the CLAT 2018 official website at clat.ac.inby logging into their account. They should take a print-out of the admit card/hall ticket and carry the same to the examination centre. Read the instructions on the admit card carefully and carry all the requisite documents to the examination hall.

The exam is held to select candidates for admissions to 19 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

Here are some important things that candidates should keep in mind:

1) CLAT 2018 for UG programme

The two-hour examination will be of 200 marks and have multiple choice questions. The subject areas are: English, including comprehension (40 marks); general knowledge and current affairs (50 marks); elementary mathematics - numerical ability (20 marks);legal aptitude (50 marks) and logical reasoning (40 marks). The 200 questions will be of one mark each and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

English including comprehension

Comprehension passages and grammar will test the candidate’s proficiency in English. How they understand a passage, its central theme, etc, will be assessed. Correction of incorrect sentences, filling in the blanks will be a part of the grammar section. Reading as many books as possible, especially English classics, and checking grammar textbooks will definitely help.

General knowledge and current affairs

Candidates will be tested on their general awareness, including static general knowledge. Questions on current affairs will test their knowledge of national and international current affairs. Make sure you go through newspapers thoroughly, both international and Indian. Web access to top publications and their e-papers will also help.

Mathematics

A candidate will have to solve elementary mathematics in this section. As the questions will test candidates’ basic mathematical abilities, go over everything you’ve studied up to Class 10.

Legal aptitude

This section will test the candidate’s knowledge of matters related to law, research aptitude and problem solving ability. Instructions in the CLAT website say “Questions may include legal propositions (described in the paper), and a set of facts to which the said proposition has to be applied. Some propositions may not be ‘true’ in the real sense, candidates will have to assume the ‘truth’ of these propositions and answer the questions accordingly.”

Logical reasoning

The logical reasoning section will test you on “identifying patterns, logical links and rectifying illogical arguments”. Questions in this section will be based on on logical reasoning such as syllogisms, logical sequences, analogies, etc.

2) CLAT 2018 for PG programme

The pattern of the question paper for admission to the postgraduate (LLM) course is as under:

Duration of the exam: Two hours

Maximum marks: 150

Multiple choice questions: 150 questions of one mark each

Areas covered in the paper are:

1.Constitutional law (50 marks)

2. Jurisprudence (50 marks)

3. Other subjects such as: Contract, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR (50 marks).

4. 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

CLAT is an all India common entrance examination conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. This year, NUALS Kochi is the organising university.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)