Cluster University Srinagar first semester results out, here’s how to check

Cluster University Srinagar has announced the first semester results for its undergraduate, integrated and B.Ed courses. The examinations for these courses were conducted in October 2017. Students can check their results on the university’s official website: cusrinagar.edu.in

Here’s how to check results

* Log on to the university’s official website: cusrinagar.edu.in

* Click on the ‘view result’ tab

* Click on the ‘view result’ tab for the link ‘result of 1st Semester - UG,IG and B.Ed Batch 2017’

* Enter your roll number

* Your result will be displayed on the screen

The Cluster University of Srinagar has been established under The Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities Act, 2016, together with Cluster University of Jammu and is an initiative of the centrally sponsored scheme, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), to create new universities through upgradation of existing colleges and conversion of colleges in a cluster.