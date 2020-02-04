CMAT 2020 final answer key released at cmat.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:24 IST

National Testing Agency has released the CMAT 2020 Final Answer Key on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the CMAT final Answer Key 2020 online at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Based on the final answer key, NTA will declare the final CMAT 2020 result soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for regular updates.

CMAT 2020 final answer key:

How to check the CMAT 2020 final answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Final Answer Key of CMAT 2020’

3.The final answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Download the final answer key.