CMAT 2022 answer keys out at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link and how to challenge

CMAT 2022 answer keys view and challenge: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CMAT 2022 provisional answer keys on Tuesday, April 19. CMAT 2022 examination was held in computer-based mode on April 9, 2022.

Candidates can check CMAT 2022 answer keys at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The Provisional Answer Keys has been uploaded along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses for candidates to challenge. CMAT 2022 answer keys can be challenged till 11.50 pm on April 21 by filing appropriate representation and paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

<strong>Direct link to login to check answer keys and raise objections</strong>

CMAT 2022 Answer Keys: How to raise objections

1. Visit cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on 'Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge for CMAT 2022'

3. Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed



4. Click on ‘View Question Paper’ for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link ‘Click to view /Challenge Answer Key’.

5. The Question IDs are in sequential order.

6. The ID next to the question under the column „Correct Option(s)" stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA.

7. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

8. After clicking your desired option, scroll down, "Save your Claims" and move to next screen.

9. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

10. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

11. Click on "Save your Claims and pay fee" or in case to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

12. After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.

13. Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved after successful payment of required fee.

14. Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

Note: For further clarification contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in.