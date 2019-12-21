e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Education / Coal India Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 1326 vacancies of management trainees

Coal India Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 1326 vacancies of management trainees

Coal India Recruitment 2019: The online application process for the recruitment of 1326 management trainees posts begins today.

education Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coal India recruitment begins
Coal India recruitment begins (HT file)
         

Coal India Limited has invited online applications for management trainees. There are a total of 1326 vacancies. The online application process has begun today on December 21, 2019. The last date to apply is January 19, 2020.

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at coalindia.in.

Details of vacancies:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1326 vacancies of management trainees in various departments out of which, 288 vacancies are for mining, 218 are for electrical, 258 for mechanical, 68 for civil, 28 for coal preparation, 46 for systems, 28 for materials management, 254 for finance and accounts, 89 for personnel and HR, 23 for marketing and sales, and 26 for community development.

Application fee:

Rs 1000 for general/ OBC/ EWS.

The application fee can be paid through online mode only.

Educational qualification:

Candidate must have passed graduation with 60 percent marks in relevant branch of Engineering from a recognized institute

The minimum qualifying marks for GENERAL (UR), OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) & Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates are 60%. For SC, ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, relaxation of 5% is given in the minimum qualifying marks i.e. 55%.

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification

tags
top news
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News