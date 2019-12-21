Coal India Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 1326 vacancies of management trainees

education

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:45 IST

Coal India Limited has invited online applications for management trainees. There are a total of 1326 vacancies. The online application process has begun today on December 21, 2019. The last date to apply is January 19, 2020.

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at coalindia.in.

Details of vacancies:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1326 vacancies of management trainees in various departments out of which, 288 vacancies are for mining, 218 are for electrical, 258 for mechanical, 68 for civil, 28 for coal preparation, 46 for systems, 28 for materials management, 254 for finance and accounts, 89 for personnel and HR, 23 for marketing and sales, and 26 for community development.

Application fee:

Rs 1000 for general/ OBC/ EWS.

The application fee can be paid through online mode only.

Educational qualification:

Candidate must have passed graduation with 60 percent marks in relevant branch of Engineering from a recognized institute

The minimum qualifying marks for GENERAL (UR), OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) & Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates are 60%. For SC, ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, relaxation of 5% is given in the minimum qualifying marks i.e. 55%.

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification