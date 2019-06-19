College admissions: Commerce courses get maximum applications

Commerce courses are emerging as a popular choice among students with colleges across the city receiving the maximum number of applications for BCom. Government College in Sector 9 has received the highest number of applications for the course among the nine courses that it is offering. So far, the college has received applications from 1,460 aspirants.

Similarly, Government Girls College in Sector 14 has received 1,241 applications for BCom, the highest among the 17 courses it offers. Dronacharya Government College, Railway Road, has also received more than 1,300 applications for BCom, of the 5,469 applications it has received so far.

Both students and administrators said that commerce courses were popular due to the prospects they offered in terms of job security. Neelam Pawar, a science student, said that commerce courses are seen as professional courses due to which many students opt for them. “I know many people who are from a science background but are still opting for BCom or other commerce courses. They seek good placements and packages and aspire to study management courses after BCom,” said Pawar.

Sarla Duhan, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that commerce courses offered better avenues to students post completion, and hence saw a growing number of aspirant applying for them.

“Students like to opt for courses that offer job security, and there are more job opportunities for students in the future after pursuing commerce. Students pursuing arts courses hardly have any opportunity after college except sitting for competitive exams or applying for a masters degree,” said Duhan.

Sandeep Mann, nodal admission officer, Girls College, Sector 14, said that a high cutoff for commerce courses at Delhi University was also a factor behind students applying for these courses in Gurugram.

“Students with a background in science usually tend to move to other cities to pursue courses of their choice. They tend to opt for colleges that specialise in engineering or medicine. Moreover, commerce courses in the city find a lot of traction since the cutoffs for courses like BCom and economics tends to be very high in Delhi University,” said Mann.

