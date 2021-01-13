IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Colleges can prevent 96% of COVID-19 infections with common measures: Study
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

Colleges can prevent 96% of COVID-19 infections with common measures: Study

  • The study was co-authored by a Case Western Reserve University researcher.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:55 PM IST

The combined effectiveness of three COVID-prevention strategies on college campuses--mask-wearing, social distancing, and routine testing--are as effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a new study.

The study was co-authored by a Case Western Reserve University researcher.

The research, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, has immediate significance as college semesters are poised to start again--and as the distribution of approved vaccines lags behind goals.

The study found that a combination of just two common measures--distancing and mandatory masks--prevents 87% of campus COVID-19 infections and costs only $170 per infection prevented.

Adding routine lab-based testing to the mix would prevent 92% to 96% of COVID infections. Still, the cost per infection prevented increases substantially, to $2,000 to $17,000 each, depending on test frequency.

As the infection rate continues to rise during the winter, the findings are especially meaningful for institutions of higher learning aiming to strike a balance between in-person and remote instruction, while managing costs to promote safety and reduce transmissions.

"While some measures are highly effective, implementing them is entirely up to each college's financial situation, which may have already become strained because of the pandemic," said Pooyan Kazemian, co-senior author of the study and an assistant professor of operations at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve.

"It is clear that two common non-medical strategies are very effective and inexpensive--and allow for some in-person instruction," said Kazemian. "While it's true routine testing of the asymptomatic helps catch some infections early and reduce transmissions, they also pose the highest financial and operational burden, even if performed every 14 days."

Among the study's other findings:

About three of every four students--and nearly one in six faculty--would become infected over the semester in the absence of all mitigation efforts.

Minimal social distancing policies would only reduce infections by 16% in students.

While closing the campus and switching to online-only education would reduce infections by 63% among students, it would be less effective than opening the campus and implementing a mask-wearing and social distancing policy, which would reduce infections by 87% among students.

The study

Researchers examined 24 combinations of four common preventive strategies--social distancing, mask-wearing, testing and isolation--and calculated their effectiveness and cost per infection prevented.

The team took into account interactions between three groups: students, faculty, and the surrounding community (including staff), and used a computer simulation model Kazemian and his colleagues developed--known as Clinical and Economic Analysis of COVID-19 interventions, or CEACOV--that simulated a semester of a mid-sized college (5,000 students and 1,000 faculty).

"While states have started offering COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care facilities, it is unlikely that most students and university faculty and staff will be offered a vaccine until late in the spring semester," said Kazemian.

"Therefore, commitment to mask-wearing and extensive social distancing, including canceling large gatherings and reducing class sizes with a hybrid education system, remains the primary strategy for minimizing infections and keeping the campus open during the spring semester."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
health during covid-19 pandemic colleges
app
Close
e-paper
Assam PAT 2021 examination schedule.(ANI file)
Assam PAT 2021 examination schedule.(ANI file)
competitive exams

Assam PAT 2021 examination schedule released, registration to begin on May 20

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the PAT 2021 exams in two phases on July 18 and 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cambridge University. (Screengrab)
Cambridge University. (Screengrab)
education

Cambridge University unveils free course for disadvantaged students

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Cambridge University unveils free course for disadvantaged students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

ITIs reopen in Gujarat after gap of nearly 10 months

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:46 PM IST
ITIs reopen in Gujarat after gap of nearly 10 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020.(Screengrab )
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020.(Screengrab )
admissions

Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KSP RSI answer key 2021. (HT file)
KSP RSI answer key 2021. (HT file)
employment news

KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).(File photo)
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).(File photo)
education

BHU to start course on Hindu Studies at its BAK

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • BAK is situated in the faculty of Arts, BHU. Coordinator, Bharat Adhyayan Kendra BHU, Prof Sadashiv Dwivedi confirmed the development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

Colleges can prevent 96% of COVID-19 infections with common measures: Study

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • The study was co-authored by a Case Western Reserve University researcher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(ANI file)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(ANI file)
education

Goa minister urges CM to drop plans for IIT at Shel-Melaulim

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Goa minister urges CM to drop plans for IIT at Shel-Melaulim
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
education

Delhi schools for classes 10, 12 to reopen from Jan 18

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:30 PM IST
This will be the first time that the Delhi government allowed the opening of schools since March 19, 2020, when educational institutions shut down ahead of the first lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
education

PoK teachers take to streets demanding salary hike

ANI, Muzaffarabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The teachers said that in other government departments the high ranking officials have been receiving a regular hike in their remuneration, but they have been ignored and discriminated against.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
admissions

Pandemic's toll shows up on US students' college applications

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • The pandemic has prompted colleges to make tests optional and find new ways to evaluate students, including student-athletes, like southern California high school senior Anthony Correra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
education

Edu minister recommends forming task force for coordinating NEP implementation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:42 PM IST
After reviewing the implementation of New Education Policy, 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday recommended the constitution of a task force for coordinating NEP implementation between educational institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon(REUTERS)
Amazon(REUTERS)
competitive exams

Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for IIT-JEE

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of Amazon Academy to help students preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to engineering colleges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP GDS results 2020. (HT File)
HP GDS results 2020. (HT File)
exam results

HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:54 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
CTET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

CTET admit card 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at ctet.nic.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP