The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK 2023) counselling registration process begins at 4 pm on June 11. The last date to register for counselling and upload documents for verification is 2 pm of June 22. Interested candidates can register for the COMEDK 2023 counselling at www.comedk.org. COMEDK 2023 counselling registration process to begin today at comedk.org

The first Round of Allotment Results will be released from 2 PM of 14 July 2023 to 3 PM of 16 July 2023. COMEDK UGET 2023 results were announced on June 10. COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) was conducted on May 28.

COMEDK 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the counselling registration link

Register yourself

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.