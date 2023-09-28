News / Education / Competitive Exams / 30 cadets of Sainik School Nagrota clear UPSC NDA written exam

30 cadets of Sainik School Nagrota clear UPSC NDA written exam

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 28, 2023 11:27 AM IST

30 cadets from Sainik School Nagrota clear NDA and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023, qualify for SSB interview.

At least 30 cadets from Sainik School Nagrota have cleared the prestigious National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on September 3, said officials.

“Out of these 30 cadets, nine cadets are from the current batch (2023-24) and 21 cadets from the 2022-23 batch,” said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

“Following their success at the written examination, these 30 cadets have qualified to appear in the interview conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for entry into the officer cadre of the armed forces through NDA 152nd course and Naval Academy 114th course,” he added.

Captain (IN) AK Desai, principal of the Sainik School Nagrota congratulated the cadets and the faculty for achieving this commendable feat in the UPSC-NDA written examination and highlighted that the dedicated and sincere efforts by one and all have resulted in the remarkable performance of the cadets.

The Principal mentioned that Sainik School Nagrota provides an ideal grooming ground to cadets and develops them as balanced personalities through a variety of academic and co-curricular activities.

He expressed hope that the qualities of mind, body and character acquired by cadets in the school will enable them to clear SSB Interview successfully.

