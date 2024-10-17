ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow at slrcg3.sebaonline.org, link here

The State-Level Recruitment Commission will close the ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 objection window on October 18, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org. ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow, link here

The written examination for Class 3 posts (Bachelor degree level and HSLC level) was held on September 29, 2024.

ADRE admit card 2024 for grade 4 exam released at slrcg4.sebaonline.org, here's how to check

Candidates can raise their objection against the answer key of any question on payment of ₹500/- per question. As per the official notice, the objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void. If the justification for challenging a particular answer key is found valid by the expert Committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of ₹500/- will be refunded to the source from where the amount is paid.

ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

Click on the ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

Upload the necessary documents to support your answer.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Assam government's direct recruitment examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level examinations will be held on October 27 in two shifts. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SLRC.