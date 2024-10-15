The State Level Recruitment Commission released the ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 on October 15, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Grade 4 posts can download the admit card through the official website of the Assam government at assam.gov.in. ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Live Updates ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 released at assam.gov.in, download link here

The Assam State Portal has activated 3 admit card links so that candidates can easily download the hall ticket without fail. To download the admit card, candidates will need an application number and password. Follow the steps given below to download the ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024.

ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of the Assam government at assam.gov.in.

Click on ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 link 1 or link 2 or link 3.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RSMSSB Rajasthan CET admit cards for 12th-level exam out at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

The ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC (Class 10), HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 posts will be held on October 27, in two shifts—from 9 am to 11:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The examination will consist of 135 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark. Wrong answers will be marked negatively, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who need technical support can contact the SLRC Assam at its toll-free number, 9582390056. The helpline is open from 10 am to 5 pm on all work days. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Assam State Portal.