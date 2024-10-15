RSMSSB Rajasthan CET admit cards for 12th-level exam out at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

RSMSSB Rajasthan 12th CET Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released admit cards for the senior secondary or Class 12th level Common Eligibility Test (CET). Candidates can download the Rajasthan CET admit cards from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Rajasthan CET admit cards for 12th-level exam released (recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, screenshot)

The exam is scheduled for October 22, 23 and 24.

Also read: RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam dates released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here

Along with admit cards, the board has also issued instructions for candidates. They can check the details here.

Candidates can download the Rajasthan CET admit cards using application number and date of birth. Here is the direct link-

RSMSSB Rajasthan 12th CET admit card direct link

How to download RSMSSB 12th CET admit card 2024

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Open the admit card tab. Select the exam name. On the next page, click on ‘get admit card’ Enter your application number, date of birth and enter the displayed text. Submit the details and download your admit card.

RSMSSB CET is an eligibility test, and qualifying in it does not guarantee recruitment.

Recruitment examinations for various posts will be held separately for the CET-qualified candidates.

Candidates with Class 12th or equivalent examination and who will be between 18-40 years of age on January 1, 2025 were allowed to apply for the examination. Relaxation in the upper age limit was given to reserved category candidates.

The written examination will be held for 300 marks. The test duration will be three hours.

In total, the question paper will contain 150 questions. For each question, there will be five options – A, B, C, D and E and only one of the first four options will be the correct answer.

If a candidate does not want to attempt a question, s/he must fill the fifth option (option E) on the OMR sheet.