RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam dates released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Common Eligibility Test for Senior Secondary level can check the notice on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam dates out, notice here

As per the official notice, the examination will be held on October 22, 23 and 24, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be three hours. There will be 150 questions for 300 marks. There will be five options – A, B, C, D and E for each question and there will be only one correct answer. If a candidate is not attempting the question, s/he has to choose option E on the OMR sheet.

RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam dates: Steps to download notice

Candidates can download the official exam schedule by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the notification, and a new page will open.

Now click on RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam dates notification link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the RSMSSB 12th level CET registration process is ongoing. The last date to apply for the examination is October 1, 2024. Candidates need to complete the one-time registration (OTR) process before applying for the examination. Existing candidates can use their OTR details to log in and fill out the application form.

The one-time registration fee is ₹600/- for General Category and Creamy Layer Category Other Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class applicants and ₹400/- for applicants belonging to the non-creamy layer category of Other Backward Class/Most Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Rajasthan and disabled candidates.