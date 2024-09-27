Indian Institutes of Management, IIM, opened the CAT 2024 edit window on September 27, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form for the Common Admission Test 2024 can do so through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2024 edit window opens at iimcat.ac.in, make changes till September 30

The last date to make changes in the photograph, signature, and city preferences is September 30, 2024. This option will be valid only for candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and registered successfully for CAT 2024 within the specified deadline.

The official website reads, “Edit window for updating only the photograph, signature and city preferences, if required by the candidate, will be available from September 27 (10.00 AM) to September 30 (5.00 PM), 2024, for those who have submitted their application forms successfully.”

CAT 2024: How to make changes

All those candidates who have registered for the entrance exam and want to make changes in the application form can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on CAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Once done, your application form will be displayed.

Check the application and make the required changes.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CAT 2024 admit card will be available on November 5, and the examination will be held on November 24, 2024. CAT will be conducted in three sessions in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose from five preferred cities. CAT Centre will try its best to ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options.