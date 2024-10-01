RSMSSB 12th CET 2024: Last date to apply today for Senior Secondary level exam

RSMSSB Rajasthan 12th level CET: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will close the online application process for the senior secondary or Class 12th level Common Eligibility Test (CET) today, October 1. Those who have not applied for the test yet can submit their forms at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB 12th CET 2024: Last date to apply today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a recent notification, the board said the application window will not be extended, and candidates must apply before the process ends.

Before applying for the exam, candidates need to complete the one-time registration (OTR) process. Existing candidates – those who had applied for a previous exam and have a profile with the bord – can use their OTR details to login and fill the application form.

Also read: ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply from today for 819 group C Kitchen Services posts

RSMSSB CET is an eligibility test, and qualifying in it does not guarantee recruitment. Recruitment examinations for various posts will be held separately for the CET-qualified candidates.

The exam will be held on October 22, 23 and 24. The exam will take place in two shifts on all exam days.

Also read: RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam dates released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination can apply for the examination. They should be at least 18 and not more than 40 years old on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserve category candidates

Also Read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1130 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

The duration of the exam will be three hours, in which candidates have to attempt 150 questions for 300 marks. There will be five options – A, B, C, D and E – for each question and there will be only one correct answer.

If a candidate does not want to attempt the question, s/he has to choose option E on the OMR sheet.