AFCAT Admit Card 2026 released at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to download here

Indian Air Force, IAF has released AFCAT Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for Air Force Common Admission Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.

The AFCAT exam will be conducted on January 31, 2026. The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 300 marks. The exam will comprise of questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The Online examination will consist of objective type questions and will be in English only.

Direct link to download AFCAT Admit Card 2026 AFCAT Admit Card 2026: How to download To check and download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.

2. Click on AFCAT Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If the candidate is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Helpdesk (Phone Nos: +91-9513252077). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcathelpdesk@edcil.co.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AFCAT.