AIBE 17 (XVII) admit cards released on allindiabarexamination.com, direct link

AIBE 17 Admit Card: Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued admit cards for All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or XVII). Candidates who applied for the exam on or before the last date and paid the application fee can go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org and download their AIBE admit cards. The direct link is given below.

Originally AIBE admit card was scheduled to be issued on January 30 but it was later postponed.

AIBE 17 (XVII) admit card download link

“Dear Candidate, AIBE -XVII Admit cards will be available on Registration portal for downloading wef 1st February 2023 by 5 PM IST (Tentatively)”, BCI had said.

The AIBE XVII exam will be held in offline mode on February 5, 2023.

AIBE 17 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Go to the AIBE XVII section.

Next, login with your credentials.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

All India Bar Examination is a national-level certification exam, qualifying which makes law graduates eligible for practicing in courts across the country.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIBE for updates.