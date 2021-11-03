AIBE XVI answer key, question paper in next two days: Official update

The question paper and answer key of AIBE XVI will be released in the next two days, an official update available on the website of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) reads. The exam was held on October 31.

“Dear Candidates, the question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in the next two days,” the official update released on Wednesday reads.

Candidates can download the AIBE XVI answer key and question paper from the official website.

AIBE XVI answer key: Know how to download

Go to the official website allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the answer key and question paper link

Download the relevant files

AIBE is a national level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.