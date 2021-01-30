AIBE-XV answer key 2021 to be released today, here's how to check
- Once the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
The Bar Council of India will release the answer key of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on Saturday, January 30, 2021, on its official website.
Once the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
The All India Bar Exam (AIBE XV) was conducted on January 24 and around 1.20 lakh advocates had registered to appear for the exam at 154 centers in 52 cities of India.
How to check AIBE XV answer key after it is released:
1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com
2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV answer key’
3) A Pdf file of answer key will appear on the screen
4) Take a printout and save it on your computer
According to a notification on AIBE website, the results of AIBE-XV will be declared in the first week of March this year. “The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January 2021 would be uploaded in the 1st week of March 2021,” reads the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IIFT entrance exam 2021 can check their answer key online at iift.nta.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 15
- IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP DElEd 2018 Results for first and second semester exams declared at btcexam.in
- Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh DElEd 2018 first and second semester results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At what level was decision to deny extra chance at UPSC prelims taken: SC
- The Govt faces the ire of the Supreme Court for filing an affidavit by an Under Secretary in DoPT without indicating at whose level the decision was taken to deny an extra chance to final attempt candidates of the Civil Services prelims conducted last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE-XV answer key on January 30, results in first week of March
- The Bar Council of India will release the answer key of All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on Saturday, January 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB CBT 3rd phase admit card 2020 to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the RRB phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 correction window to open tomorrow, check details
- After the correction window opens, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to make corrections in their application forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JHT final answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can take a print out of the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Bihar exam centre change released
- According to the notification, candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations at Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to appear for the examinations at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT application correction window 2021 opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 can make corrections in their application forms online at nift.ac.in on or before January 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card for PET, PST released, here’s how to download
- Candidates can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST Admit Card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox