AIIMS INICET 2021 exam postponed, check new schedule on aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has postponed AIIMS INICET 2021 examination. The INICET examination will now be conducted on July 26, 2021 instead of June 22, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on postponement on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.in.

The last date for re-filling of online city choice for re-allotment of examination center has been extended till June 24, 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table given below.

AIIMS INICET 2021: Revised schedule

Download of admit card July 15, 2021 Last date of submission of application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals July 22, 2021 Last date to Upload scanned copy of Sponsored Certificate July 22, 2021 Last date for uploading of Valid OBC(NCL)/EWS certificate July 22, 2021 Examination for INI-CET in CBT Online mode July 22, 2021 Expected date of declaration of INI-CET Result July 26, 2021

Those candidates who failed to uploaded valid OBC(NCL)/EWS category certificate on or before July 22, 2021 (by 05:00 pm) then the applicant’s candidature shall be considered as of general category and will be considered for unreserved seats in all INIs.