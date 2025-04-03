AIIMS INICET 2025 final registrations, EUC generation from today, check direct link and important dates here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to begin final registrations and generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) for AIIMS INICET July 2025 session from Thursday, April 3, 2025. AIIMS INICET 2025 final registrations, EUC generation begins today at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who are yet to complete their application forms for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test and generate EUC, should head to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The last date for basic registrations is April 15, 2025.

Direct link to apply for AIIMS INICET basic registration & generation of EUC

As per AIIMS, “Candidates whose Basic Registration have been accepted are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will only have to complete application form only after generation of EUC.”

Additionally, the last date for completion of application form, and making edits is April 25, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The last date of correction of rejected Images will be allowed from April 16 to April 18, 2025, up to 5 PM, and the final status of accepted registration and basic information will be declared on April 19, 2025, by 5 PM.

AIIMS INICET 2025 will be conducted on May 17, 2025, and the admit card will be issued on May 10, 2025.

AIIMS INICET July 2025 session: Steps to for final registration and generation of EUC

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for AIIMS INICET July 2025 session and generate EUC code.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. On the home page, go to Academic Courses section. Click on AIIMS INICET July 2025 link. Enter your details to register. Fill in the application form, pay the application fee, and submit. Generate your Examination Unique Code by entering the registered credentials. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.