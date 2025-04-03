UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download hall tickets here

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 examination 2025 on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in. They can also head to upsconline.gov.in to download their hall tickets. UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 is out. Candidates can download via direct link below.

The commission will be holding CDS 1 exams 2025 on April 13. The exam will be held in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 11 am during which candidates will appear for the English paper. The second shift will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, wherein candidates will attempt the General Knowledge paper, and the third shift will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm where candidates will take the Elementary Mathematics paper.

Notably, the UPSC CDS is held for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and the Officers’ Training Academy. The exam is being held for 457 vacancies.

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CDS 1 admit card:

Visit the official website at upsconline.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download e-admit card for recruitment exams. Click on the link to download the CDS 1 Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.