All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INICET PG Counselling 2024 notice. The open round counselling date has been released. Candidates can check the official counselling schedule on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET PG Counselling 2024: Open round registration begins today

As per the official schedule, tentative vacancy in different subject/speciality after allotment in 2nd round of online seat Allocation will be displayed on January 19 and the registration and exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for Open Round of Seat Allocation will be done from January 19 to January 25, 2024.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on February 10 and online acceptance of allocated seat can be done from February 12 to February 19, 2024. The date of reporting is from February 12 to February 19, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared in INI-CET PG for January 2024 session held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 and obtained following percentile will be deemed to be provisionally eligible (subject to other criteria) to participate in the Open Round of Seat Allocation: - a) Unreserved (UR)/EWS/Foreign National/OCI - 50th percentile. b) OBC, SC, ST, PwBD - 45th percentile. c) Bhutani National – 45th percentile. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

