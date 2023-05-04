All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close AIIMS NORCET 2023 registration process on May 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 2023: Last date to apply tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in

To apply for the exam, candidates should have B.Sc Nursing degree from an Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council. The age limit should be between 18 years to 30 years of age.

The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. The candidate will be responsible for all corrections. No corrections are allowed after the allowed period of editing. The eamination will be conducted on June 3, 2023. The duration of the eam will be for 3 hours and 200 MCQs of 200 marks will be asked in the question paper. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. The qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST.

The application fees is ₹3000/- for general/ OBC candidates, ₹2400/- for SC/ST candidates/ EWS. Persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of fees. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through debit card/credit card/ netbanking.