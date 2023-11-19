AILET 2024 admit card tomorrow on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Admit cards of the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 will be released tomorrow, November 20. It will be available on the official website of the National Law University Delhi, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test is scheduled for December 10. The application window was closed on November 15.

The entrance test is held for admission to BA-LLB(Hons), LLM and PhD programmes of NLU Delhi.

When released, candidates can download the admit card by following these steps:

Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Open the download admit card link. Enter your credentials to login. Check and download the admit card.

AILET 2024 be held in Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Exam centre and city details, reporting time, roll number, etc. will be mentioned on admit cards.

NLU Delhi had said that if there are less than 100 candidates in a city, test centres will not be created and such candidates will get exam centres at their second or third preferences.

