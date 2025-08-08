AILET 2026 registrations open at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link to apply

The National Law University, Delhi, has commenced the registrations for AILET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the All India Law Entrance Test can submit their applications on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2026 application window is active at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Apply via direct link below.

Candidates must note that the last date for registering online is November 10, 2025, and the AILET 2026 exam will be conducted on December 14, 2025.

Notably, the entrance test will be conducted for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate at National Law University Delhi for the Academic Year 2026-27.

Undergraduate course includes the B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) Programme for a total of 120 seats (110 +10). Candidates who have passed Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45 per cent marks (42% in case of OBC and 40% for SC/ST) can apply for the UG programme. Additionally, those appearing for the 12th standard annual examination in 2025 can also apply.

Whereas the Postgraduate course includes the LL.M. (ONE YEAR) NON-RESIDENTIAL Programme for 81 seats (70 + 10 + 1). To be eligible, candidates must have passed LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50 per cent marks (45% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for the final year LL.B. annual examination in 2024 are eligible to apply.

AILET 2026 test cities:

The AILET 2026 will be conducted in multiple cities including Ahmedabad, Asansol, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Dehradun, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Jamshedpur, Haldwani, Hisar, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

However, as per the official notification, in case the number of the candidates at any test city is less than 100, the test centre will not be created in that city and candidate will be allotted test city as per their 2nd/3rd preference of test city.

AILET 2026 application fee:

Candidates will to apply for AILET 2026 will need to pay an application fee of Rs.3,000. For SC/ST and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹1000.

SC/ST and women candidates who are Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants are exempted from payment of the online application fee.