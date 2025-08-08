NITI Aayog launches portal for ‘Work for Viksit Bharat’, know about positions, eligibility and more

NITI Aayog has officially launched the ‘Work for Viksit Bharat’ portal for recruitment of consultants and young professionals in diverse sectors including Agriculture, Climate Change, Data Analysis, Industry and Foreign Investment, Health and more. NITI Aayog has launched the ‘Work for Viksit Bharat’ portal. The direct link is given here.

Eligible and interested candidates can register on the official website at workforbharat.niti.gov.in.

About the ‘Work for Viksit Bharat’ portal

As per the official website, the ‘Work for Viksit Bharat’ portal offers a user-friendly interface, real-time notifications, and recruitment analytics, thereby providing an efficient experience for both candidates and recruiters.

The portal also incorporates role-based access controls for secure and effective recruitment management, the website added.

Positions and eligibility

The positions for which candidates can apply via the portal include the following:

1. Young Professional:

The role of Young Professionals include supporting the organization in policy research, data analysis, and program implementation. As a Young Professional, the individual should bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to address key national development challenges, NITI Aayog stated.

a) Eligibility: Master’s degree in relevant subject OR BE/B.Tech/2-years PG Diploma in Management/MBBS/LLB/CA/ICWA/possessing any professional degree earned after a study of 4 years or more acquired after 10th + 2.

b) Upper age limit: 32 years

c) Minimum experience: 1 year

d) Remuneration (per month): ₹70,000

2. Consultant Grade 1

Consultant Grade 1 are individuals who “offer specialized expertise in policy design, strategic planning, and project management.”

a) Eligibility: Master’s degree in relevant subject OR BE/B.Tech/2-years PG Diploma in Management/MBBS/LLB/CA/ICWA/possessing any professional degree earned after a study of 4 years or more acquired after 10th + 2.

b) Upper age limit: 45 years

c) Minimum experience: 3 -8 years

d) Remuneration (per month): ₹80,000 - ₹1,45,000

3. Consultant Grade 2

Consultant Grade 2 professionals will provide advanced technical expertise in policy analysis, research, and implementation. They will also contribute to high-level strategic initiatives, supporting the organization’s mission for national development.

a) Eligibility: Master’s degree in relevant subject OR BE/B.Tech/2-years PG Diploma in Management/MBBS/LLB/CA/ICWA/possessing any professional degree earned after a study of 4 years or more acquired after 10th + 2.

b) Upper age limit: 50 years

c) Minimum experience: 8 - 15 years

d) Remuneration (per month): ₹1,45,000 – ₹2,65,000

4. Senior Consultant

As Senior Consultants, individuals will offer strategic leadership in policy formulation, program evaluation, and project execution. In addition, they will also offer expert guidance to drive critical initiatives and support the nation’s development objectives.

a) Eligibility: Master’s degree in relevant subject OR BE/B.Tech/2-years PG Diploma in Management/MBBS/LLB/CA/ICWA/possessing any professional degree earned after a study of 4 years or more acquired after 10th + 2.

b) Upper age limit: 62 years

c) Minimum experience: More than 15 years

d) Remuneration (per month): ₹2,65,000 – ₹3,30,000.

NITI Aayog Work for Viksit Bharat portal: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register on the NITI Aayog Work for Viksit Bharat portal:

Visit the official website at workforbharat.niti.gov.in Enter the details to register yourself, and log in to your account. Complete your profile by filling in all relevant details, and submit. Stay notified about your selection updates through SMS and Email notifications.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NITI Aayog.