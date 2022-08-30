AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for PBT released, download link here

All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card. The admit card has been released for Management Aptitude Test on the official site of AIMA MAT on mat.aima.in. The Paper Based Test examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022.

Candidates who have registered for AIMA MAT 2022 pen and paper based exam can download their admit card from the official website by submitting their registered email ID, password and date of birth. The following steps given below will help the appearing candidates to download the admit card.

Direct link to download AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for PBT

AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for PBT: How to download

Visit the official site of AIMA MAT on mat.aima.in.

Click on AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for PBT link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBT examination will be conducted on September 18 and the admit card will be available to candidates on September 13, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIMA MAT.

