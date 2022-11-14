Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIMA MAT 2022: CBT phase 1 registration for December session ends tomorrow

AIMA MAT 2022: CBT phase 1 registration for December session ends tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:46 PM IST

AIMA will end the MAT 2022 CBT 1 registration session on November 15.

ByHT Education Desk

All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the MAT 2022 CBT 1 registration session on November 15. The MAT CBT registration form 2022 can be completed online at mat.aima.in by candidates. Phase 1 of the MAT computer-based test for the December session will be administered by AIMA on November 20. The following MAT CBT has a deadline of December 13, 2022.

Last Date for CBT 1 Online Registration15 Nov 2022 
Availability of CBT 1 Admit Card17 Nov 2022
CBT Test Date20 Nov 2022 

AIMA MAT 2022: How to regsiter

Visit the official website of the MAT exam, mat.aima.in

Register and fill the application form

Fill in the details to create login credentials and submit

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
