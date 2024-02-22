 AIMA MAT 2024 IBT and PBT admit card releasing today; know how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIMA MAT 2024 IBT and PBT admit card releasing today; know how to download

AIMA MAT 2024 IBT and PBT admit card releasing today; know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 22, 2024 03:30 PM IST

AIMA to release MAT admit cards for PBT and IBT exams. Candidates can download from mat.aima.in. PBT on Feb 25, IBT on Feb 24.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card for the IBT and PBT examinations. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

AIMA to release MAT PBT and IBT admit cards on mat.aima.in

The paper-based test (PBT) will be conducted on February 25, and the internet-based Test (IBT) will be held on February 24.Admit Card will contain the Candidate's Name, Form No, Roll No, Test Date, Test Time and Test Venue Address. Candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card.

AIMA MAT PBT admit card: How to download

To download the AIMA MAT PBT and IBT admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

MAT candidates mail their queries to the following email addresses: matibt@aima.in (for IBT) or matpbt@aima.in. The can also contact at 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM) & 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
