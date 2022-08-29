AIMA MAT PBT admit card releasing on August 30 at mat.aima.in

All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT Admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) will be released tomorrow, August 30. Candidates can download the AIMA MAT PBT admit card at mat.aima.in.

The registration process for Paper Based Test (PBT) will end today, August 29. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website or the direct link apply here.

Last Date for PBT Online Registration August 29 Availability of PBT Admit Card August 30 PBT Test Date September 4

The registration fee for the AIMA MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) is 1850.

AIMA MAT PBT admit card: Know how to download

1. Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in

2. On the homepage look for the AIMA PBT admit card link

3. Key in your log in details

4. Download and print the admit card for future reference.