AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam answer key out, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2025 01:03 PM IST

Along with the answer key, the agency has also displayed the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. Along with the answer key, the agency has also displayed the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses.

AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam answer key out (HT file)
AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam answer key out (HT file)

The AISSEE exam was held on April 5 in pen and paper mode.

The provisional answer key will be available on the official website up to May 7. Candidates can access it by logging in with their application numbers and dates of birth.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key can challenge it by filling the online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question.

NTA said challenges will be verified by a panel of subject experts and if found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

“No Individual candidate will be iriformed about the acceptance/non acceptance of her/ his challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained,” it added.

Candidarts can also make representations on their recorded responses on the payment of 100. This facility too will be available till May 7.

“Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenges,” NTA said.

The agency said the decision of the experts on the challenges will be final and no further communication will be entertained.

For any assistance, they can call the NTA help line number 011-69227700 or 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

AISSEE answer key 2025 direct link

Follow Us On