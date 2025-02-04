AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam date announced for Class 6, 9

AISSEE 2025 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) for Class 6 and Class 9 will be conducted on April 5. AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam date announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to the official notification at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE, the exam will be held offline, in the pen and paper mode using OMR sheets,

The AISSEE exam will be held in 190 cities across India.

The exam city intimation slip and admit card release dates will be announced later.

About the exam

Class 6 entrance test paper pattern

AISSEE 2025 Class 6 entrance test question paper will have 125 questions. The syllabus covers four topics – Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge. The total marks in the exam will be 300 marks.

The Language, Intelligence and General Knowledge sections of the question paper will have two marks questions and the total marks in these sections will be 50 each. In Mathematics, there will be 50 questions for 150 marks.

Class 9 entrance test paper pattern

The Class 9 entrance test paper will have 150 questions for 400 marks.

The Class 9 entrance test paper's topics are Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science. The Mathematics section will have 50 questions of 4 marks each, and the remaining four sections will have 25 questions, each worth two marks.

Shift timings

Both exams will be held on the same day (April 5). The Class 6 exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm (150 minutes), and the Class 9 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm (180 minutes).

For more information about the exam, candidates/parents can visit the official website or contact the AISSEE 2025 helpline number at 011-40759000. They can also email at aissee@nta.ac.in.