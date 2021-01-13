IND USA
Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for IIT-JEE

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of Amazon Academy to help students preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to engineering colleges.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of Amazon Academy to help students preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to engineering colleges. The online preparation offering will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry, it said in a statement.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on theweband theGoogle Play store, it said. "Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch, including specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice", the statement said.

All learning material and exam content has been developed by expert faculty from across the country, it said. In addition to the JEE, those preparing for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams will also benefit from the quality content resources available.

The content is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months, the statement added.

