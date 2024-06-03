AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: How to download Andhra Pradesh EAPCET rank cards when released
AP EAMCET 2024 Result Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) results on its official website. After the announcement, candidates can download the AP EAMCET rank cards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. An official confirmation about the AP EAMCET result date and time is awaited....Read More
Candidates need to use their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check EAMCET results and download rank cards.
The provisional answer keys of the exam were released last month for both Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) and Engineering streams. The objection window has been closed and the result is expected next.
The council also shared question papers and candidates' responses along with answer keys.
The APSCHE will announce the names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result.
The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on AP EAMCET result
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Login information required to check scores
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: The following information are required to download rank cards-
- registration number
- hall ticket number and
- date of birth
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in May
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: The AP EAMCET exam for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy admissions was held last month. The Engineering test took place from May 18 to 23 and the AP exam was on May 16 and 17.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: How to download rank cards
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: After the EAPCET results are declared, follow these steps to check your marks-
- Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Open the EAPCET exam tab
- Open the rank card download link
- On the login window, enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
- Submit the details and download the rank card.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: When is result expected?
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: The APSCHE has not announced any date or time for EAPCET results. The provisional answer key, question paper and responses have been released and the objection window is over. The result is expected next.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Where to check EAMCET results?
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: The candidates will be able to check the AP EAMCET or EAPCET results and download rank cards from the council's website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.