AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: How to download Andhra Pradesh EAPCET rank cards when released

AP EAMCET 2024 Result Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) results on its official website. After the announcement, candidates can download the AP EAMCET rank cards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. An official confirmation about the AP EAMCET result date and time is awaited.

Candidates need to use their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check EAMCET results and download rank cards.

The provisional answer keys of the exam were released last month for both Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) and Engineering streams. The objection window has been closed and the result is expected next.

The council also shared question papers and candidates' responses along with answer keys.

The APSCHE will announce the names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result.

The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23.

