AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET results awaited at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
    June 5, 2024 3:02 PM IST
    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will announce AP EAMCET Results 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their rank card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the results are declared. ...Read More

    The AP EAPCET examination across the state was conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream and May 18 to 23, 2024 for Engineering stream. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    The answer key for agriculture and pharmacy courses was released on May 23 and the answer key for Engineering course was released on May 24, 2024. The objection window for agriculture and pharmacy was closed on May 25 and engineering objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date, how to download scorecard, toppers and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 5, 2024 3:02 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Who conducted the exam?

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) conducted the EAMCET or EAPCET exam this year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The result is expected soon.

    June 5, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Check login details

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Students can check the AP EAPCET rank cards using these details-

    Registration number

    AP EAPCET hall ticket number

    Date of birth.

    June 5, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: How to download rank card?

    Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    Open the AP EAPCET exam page.

    Click on the rank card download link.

    Provide your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

    Submit the details and view your result cum rank card on the next page.

    June 5, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Websites to check

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    June 5, 2024 2:34 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Answer key and objection window details

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The answer key for agriculture and pharmacy courses was released on May 23 and the answer key for Engineering course was released on May 24, 2024. The objection window for agriculture and pharmacy was closed on May 25 and engineering objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.

    June 5, 2024 2:28 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Shift timings

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    June 5, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Exam dates

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: The AP EAPCET examination across the state was conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream and May 18 to 23, 2024 for Engineering stream.

    June 5, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Where to check

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their rank card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the results are declared.

    June 5, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Date and time

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET result date and time is awaited. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

    News education exam results AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET results awaited at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here
