AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET results awaited at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here

AP EAMCET Results 2024: AP EAPCET results awaited at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will announce AP EAMCET Results 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their rank card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the results are declared.
The AP EAPCET examination across the state was conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream and May 18 to 23, 2024 for Engineering stream. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The answer key for agriculture and pharmacy courses was released on May 23 and the answer key for Engineering course was released on May 24, 2024. The objection window for agriculture and pharmacy was closed on May 25 and engineering objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) conducted the EAMCET or EAPCET exam this year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The result is expected soon.
Students can check the AP EAPCET rank cards using these details-
Registration number
AP EAPCET hall ticket number
Date of birth.
Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Open the AP EAPCET exam page.
Click on the rank card download link.
Provide your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
Submit the details and view your result cum rank card on the next page.
Official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
