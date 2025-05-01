Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU has released AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

The written examination will be conducted on May 6, 2025. The examination will be for 200 Marks with 200 Objective type questions.

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET -2025 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates,there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The student will be ranked based on the marks obtained by him/her in the APECET 2025 Examination.

A Common Entrance Test is designated in full as theAndhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma Holders and for B.Sc.(with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects) Degree Holders and in short as APECET 2025 will be conducted by JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2025-2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.