The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has revised the MAH LLB CET 3 Year 2025 exam dates. The entrance test will now be held one day prior to an earlier date, i.e., it will now be held on May 2 and May 3, 2025, rather than May 3 and May 4, 2025, the earlier dates. MAH LLB CET 3 Year 2025 exam dates revised; check rescheduled dates here

The exam date was rescheduled as several examination centres reserved for the CET across the state were also allotted to NTA for conducting NEET 2025 on May 4, 2025. These overlapping bookings, therefore, caused the unavailability of exam centres after May 3, 2025.

Additionally, University and college examinations are set to take place throughout May, since the examination and centralised admission process need to start as scheduled, making any further postponement of the CET 3-year LLB exam impossible.

UPSC NDA & NA I Results 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

Further, the number of candidates appearing for the LLB 3 yrs CET is disproportionately high in some districts. To accommodate them based on their preferred centres as far as possible, it was decided to conduct the MAH CET LLB 3 yrs one day prior to the scheduled date. Candidates are advised to note the revised dates and prepare accordingly.

MAH CET LLB 3 Years: CET Hall Ticket Released

Admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for 3 year LLB course has been released by the State Common Entrance Test cell, Maharashtra on April 28, 2025. Candidates appearing for the mentioned examination can download their exam CET Hall Ticket from April 28 on the official website of the MAH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at astu.ac.in, direct link here

MAH CET LLB 3 Years: Steps to download the Hall Ticket

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the CET examination portal for A.Y. 2025-26 link. Login using registered email Id and password. Download and take a printout for the exam hall.

Online registration for the MAH CET 3-year LLB began on December 27, 2024, and ended on January 27, 2025, but it was later extended to February 13, 2025.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.