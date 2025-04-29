Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at astu.ac.in, direct link here

Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU will close the Assam CEE Answer Key 2025 objection window on April 29, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key and raise objections against it through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. The link to raise objections will be deactivated at 6 pm today. Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today, direct link here

The provisional answer key was released on April 27, 2025. Candidates who appear can challenge the provisional answer key only through the 'CEE-2025 login portal' link available on the website. The processing fee for each objection raised is ₹300/—per question. The fee will be refunded if the answer key challenge is sustained.

If the processing fee paid is less than the requisite fee, the challenge will automatically be cancelled. In such cases, the challenge will not be accepted for further processing, and the fee will not be refunded.

Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

2. Click on Assam CEE Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and now select the answer you want to raise objection for.

5. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your objection has been raised.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and the final answer key will be displayed in the website. The results will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key.

The Assam CEE examination was held on April 27, 2025 in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The paper duration was for 3 hours and contained 120 multiple choice questions. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam is conducted for admission to B.Tech programme in the colleges of Assam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ASTU.