AP LAW CET 2022 hall ticket releasing tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP Law Common Entrance Test 2022 hall ticket will release tomorrow, July 8. Candidates who will took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET & PGLCET - 2022 Examination will be held on July 13 from 3 pm to 4: 30 pm.

AP LAWCET will be conducted for admission in to regular LLB course 3 and 5 year and LLM 2 year course for academic year 2022-2023.

AP LAW CET 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at AP LAW CET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage look for the AP LAW CET 2022 admit card

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.