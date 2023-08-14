Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP Police SI PMT/PET admit card released at slprb.ap.gov.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 04:44 PM IST

APSLPRB to release admit card for PMT/PET today. Exam on August 25 in 4 locations. Candidates can download from slprb.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card today, August 14. Candidates who have qualified for stage II can download the admit card from the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police SI PMT/PET admit card releasing today at slprb.ap.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Direct link here

The PMT and PET examination will be conducted on August 25 at 4 locations in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool.

The preliminary written examination was conducted on February 19. A total of 57,923 candidates have qualified for the written examination of which 56,116 have submitted applications for the stage II examination.

AP Police SI PMT/PET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key on your login details

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

