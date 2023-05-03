AP POLYCET 2023 hall tickets out on polycetap.nic.in, direct link

AP POLYCET 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has issued hall tickets for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website, polycetap.nic.in. The direct link is given below. AP POLYCET 2023 hall tickets out on polycetap.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

AP POLYCET hall ticket 2023 direct link.

To download AP POLYCET hall tickets, candidates have to login to the official website with Class 10 board exam hall ticket number/mobile number and year of passing/appearing for the Class 10 or SSC final exam.

The entrance test is scheduled for May 5, 2023. The application window for AP POLYCET closed on April 30.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, conducts the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) for admission to Diploma courses in Engineering/Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private Polytechnics/institutions) in the state.

For further details regarding the exam, candidates can visit the official website.