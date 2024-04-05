 AP POLYCET 2024: Registration date extended, steps to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
AP POLYCET 2024: Registration date extended, steps to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2024 12:55 PM IST

The last date for candidates to register for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2024) has been extended to April 10, 2024.

Candidates can apply for the examination at polycetap.nic.in.
As per the previous schedule, the last date for candidates to register for AP POLYCET 2024 was supposed to be on April 5, 2024.

AP POLYCET 2024 is an examination for candidates seeking admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Application Fee:

For OC / BC candidates: Rs. 400/-

For SC / ST candidates: Rs. 100/-

Examination Pattern:

The Question paper consists of 120 questions with a choice of four responses for each question with only one correct response among them.

(i) 50 Questions in Mathematics for 50 Marks

(ii) 40 Questions in Physics for 40 Marks

(iii) 30 Questions in Chemistry for 30 Marks

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in

Find the AP POLYCET 2024 registration link available on the home page

Furnish the required information to log in to your account

After you fill in the information, pay the required application fee

Verify your details and documents before submitting the application form

Download and save a hard copy for future needs

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
