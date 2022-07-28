AP TET admit card 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to download

AP TET admit card 2022: Andhra Pradesh Government has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022. Candidates can now check and download the hall tickets from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from August 6 to 21, 2022.

The exam will be conducted in computer based mode in the centers in various districts in Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Odissa.

The exam will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Paper I A will be for candidates who want to apply for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B will be for candidates interested in teaching Classes I to V in special schools. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in special schools.

“In case of any candidate could not download the Hall ticket he/ she should contact the Joint Director, TET of Commissioner of School Education, Anjaneya Towers, Ibrahimpatnam between 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM on all working hours in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, reference number of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form).” reads the official notice.

How to download the AP TET admit cards

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Hall Ticket(s) Download Service Available in Candidate Login’

Key in candidate ID and date of birth and login

The AP TET hall ticket will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card

Here’s the direct link to download. Click here.