APSC CCE prelims 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022 admit card tomorrow, March 6. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in. The list of candidates who have successfully submitted and paid the application fee for the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2022 has been released on February 4. Here's the direct link to check the list.

APSC CEE Prelims exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.