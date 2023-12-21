APSC releases CDO exam date at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written examination (OMR Based and Conventional) schedule for the post of Cultural Development Officer in the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under the Cultural Affairs Department. Candidates will be able to check the CDO exam date on the official website at apsc.nic.in. APSC CDO admit card 2023: Steps to download

The recruitment exam for the post of Cultural Development Officer will be conducted on January 7, 2024. The examination will be conducte in two shifts from 10 am to 2 pm and from 1:30 pm to 2: 30 pm. The candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website from December 29.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

APSC CDO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Cultural Development Officer (CDO) admit card link

Enter log-in credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.