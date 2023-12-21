close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC releases CDO exam date at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

APSC releases CDO exam date at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 21, 2023 06:44 PM IST

APSC releases a written examination schedule for the Cultural Development Officer post.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written examination (OMR Based and Conventional) schedule for the post of Cultural Development Officer in the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under the Cultural Affairs Department. Candidates will be able to check the CDO exam date on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

APSC CDO admit card 2023: Steps to download
APSC CDO admit card 2023: Steps to download

The recruitment exam for the post of Cultural Development Officer will be conducted on January 7, 2024. The examination will be conducte in two shifts from 10 am to 2 pm and from 1:30 pm to 2: 30 pm. The candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website from December 29.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

APSC CDO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Cultural Development Officer (CDO) admit card link

Enter log-in credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out