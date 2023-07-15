Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in, get link

Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 15, 2023 01:52 PM IST

APSSB has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website at apssb.nic.in.

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Candidates download the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 hall tickets from the official website at apssb.nic.in.

Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in
Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in

The APSSB Combined Graduate Level Examination will be conducted on July 30.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 24.07.2023”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download APSSB CGL 2023 admit card

APSSB CGLE 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at apssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on admit card tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out